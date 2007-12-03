Science on the Small Screen

Check out these science video sitesSeveral sites have been set up to allow research scientists and educators to post videos of their experiments, lab projects, or results. It's a chance to see real science in action.
Scivee
The Journal of Visualized Experiments
LabAction
DNATube
There's everything from an animation about how the lac operon works to preparing T cell growth factor from rat splenocytes with a French accent to a lecture on centripetal force.
Explore to see some real scientists doing real science, as well as a lot of science stuff lifted from TV, etc.
