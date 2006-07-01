Why Is Urine Yellow?

What true scientist has not asked, at some time or other, "Why is pee yellow?"Some European alchemists in the middle ages apparently thought one possible reason was that there was gold in urine. This led to fruitless, and possibly quite disgusting, efforts to extract that gold.
The yellow color in urine is due to chemicals called urobilins. These are the breakdown products of the bile pigment bilirubin. Bilirubin is itself a breakdown product of the heme part of hemoglobin from worn-out red blood cells. Most bilirubin is partly broken down in the liver, stored in the gall bladder, broken down some more in the intestines, and excreted in the feces (its metabolites are what make feces brown), but some remains in the bloodstream to be extracted by the kidneys where, converted to urobilins, it gives urine that familiar yellow tint. (Here is a great diagram of some of these reactions, from the Boehringer Mannheim Biochemical Pathways at ExPASy.)
These same yellow chemicals also cause the yellow color of jaundice and of bruises, both of which result when more hemoglobin than usual is being broken down and/or the processing of its breakdown products by the liver is not able to keep up.
Why do we pee at all?Urine is mostly water, which just has to be replaced. We excrete water not just to get rid of it if we have drunk too much, but primarily to carry away toxins that would otherwise build up in our systems. The important part of urine is urea (also known as carbamide), (NH2)2CO. The real waste product our bodies have to get rid of is ammonia (NH4+, when in solution), which is formed by the breakdown of amino acids -- the building blocks of proteins. But ammonia is so toxic that only tiny concentrations can be tolerated. So any ammonia in the bloodstream is rapidly converted to urea in the liver. That urea is then removed from the bloodstream in the kidneys, and left in concentrated form in the urine (about 2% of urine is urea.) (More on the "urea cycle")
Urea was "discovered" by Hilaire Rouelle in 1773 (that is, he was the first chemist to isolate it in pure form and begin to understand its composition). It was the first organic compound to be artificially synthesized from inorganic starting materials when, in 1828, Friedrich Woehler prepared it by the reaction of potassium cyanate with ammonium sulfate. Woehler was really trying to make ammonium cyanate, but by synthesizing urea he disproved the theory that the chemicals of living organisms are fundamentally different from inanimate matter, thus inventing the field of organic chemistry.
Fish and amphibians lack the urea cycle for removing ammonia from the blood, since they can usually excrete ammonia directly via the gills or through the skin. This is one reason that ammonia in the environment is so highly toxic to aquatic animals. So do fish need to pee? Yes: not to excrete nitrogenous compounds, but for osmoregulatory purposes. Freshwater fish are always absorbing water from their environment by osmosis, and have to pump it out. Saltwater fish don't absorb water from the sea (blood and seawater have about the same saltiness and osmotic potential), but they do have some wastes to get rid of. More here.
(More on industrial uses of urea here.)
Where does the ammonia in our systems come from?Ammonia is generated during the deamination (breakdown) of amino acids in the liver. Other sources of ammonia include bacterial hydrolysis of urea and other nitrogenous compounds in the intestine, the purine-nucleotide cycle and amino acid transamination in skeletal muscle, and other metabolic processes in the kidneys and liver. The normal physiological concentration in blood is less than 35 micromol/l. A five- to ten-fold increase in this concentration causes toxic effects, especially on the central nervous system.
Other urine facts
- Unusual-colored urine (black, dark orange, or brown, for example) can be a sign of serious medical problems.
- Some other colors can result from pigments in the diet, such as betacyanin found in red beets.
- Urea is apparently used as an additive in cigarettes, to enhance flavor.
- Urea is widely used as fertilizer, since plants can use it as a source of nitrogen.
- Although today urea is manufactured by the millions of tonnes through industrial processes, the urea in urine can be economically valuable if other sources of fixed nitrogen are scarce.
sanjaya, have you ever noticed that your urine is less yellow the more you have to drink? Hydration plays a big role in how yellow your urine is. The more you drink, the more you dilute the concentration in the urine. So if you are dehydrated, your urine will be more yellow, and darker.
The answer to "why is my urine darker/orange/very yellow" is simply you're either A.) Not drinking enough water or B.) You have a diet full of nasty foods (and if your taking supplements as a body builder some of it will make your pee very scary looking, indeed)
The only thing you need to worry about is seeing blood in your urine. In which case immediately pay a visit to your local physician.
Actually, that is not all they should worry about (blood in urine). Brown urine could mean hepatitis for example. Best to see a doctor just to be safe.
I'd guess that the more water in your system, the more dilluted the color of the urine becomes. It would be like putting a cap full of lemon pine-sol in a 1 gallon bucket of water. You're barely gonna notice the yellow, and there will only be a hint of the lemon scent. So, the less water present in your system, the less diluted the urine is, causing varying shades of darker yellow, as well as stronger odor. Using the same pine-sol example, that wil make sense.
Hey Anonymous - that neon yellow urine after vitamin supplements is your body saying "Hey I don't know what to do with all this extra RIBOFLAVIN!" You might hear someone say "Aw, vitamins just make your urine more expensive." This is what they're talking about. The "B" vitamins are all water soluble, they are not stored, so that which cannot be used is discarded. IMPORTANT: fat soluble vitamins (Vit. A, for instance) are NOT discarded in urine, and an excess can in fact MESS YOU UP BADLY, so don't go scarfing down vitamins as if they were M&Ms (a delicious candy treat that can also mess you up, but not nearly as badly...) seriously though, be careful. Best -- L, who is an actual chemist (wow...big whoop, right?) PS: Hey, did you know Riboflavin is fluorescent??? Break out that black light... I'm just sayin...
